ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
XNGSY stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. ENN Energy has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $68.76.
ENN Energy Increases Dividend
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
