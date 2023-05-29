ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Stock Performance

XNGSY stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. ENN Energy has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $68.76.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

About ENN Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9934 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

See Also

