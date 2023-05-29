Critical Comparison: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) & Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% -1.82% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $1.41 billion 3.24 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Signature Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Signature Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AERWINS Technologies and Signature Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AERWINS Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 271.75%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Signature Aviation.

Risk and Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Signature Aviation

(Get Rating)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.