Analyzing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Parker-Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% Parker-Hannifin 8.28% 29.14% 9.16%

Volatility & Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parker-Hannifin 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crane NXT and Parker-Hannifin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crane NXT presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus price target of $378.46, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Parker-Hannifin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Parker-Hannifin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.90 $401.10 million $6.50 8.20 Parker-Hannifin $15.86 billion 2.69 $1.32 billion $11.55 28.82

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Crane NXT. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $5.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crane NXT pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Crane NXT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Crane NXT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products primarily in the commercial and military aerospace markets to both OEMs and to end users for spares, maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The company was founded by Arthur L. Parker in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

