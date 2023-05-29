Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.01%.

WRTBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading

