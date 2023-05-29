Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
WRTBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
Further Reading
