Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.33 ($2.95).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.89) to GBX 334 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.89), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($85,814.03). Corporate insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

CRST stock opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.11. The stock has a market cap of £627.91 million, a PE ratio of 2,444.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

