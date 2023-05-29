Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) versus Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Financial Contrast

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 231.05%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I N/A -21.63% 2.08% Neuronetics -55.34% -62.22% -31.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $65.21 million 1.27 -$37.16 million ($1.35) -2.16

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

