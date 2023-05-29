Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

