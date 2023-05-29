Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

