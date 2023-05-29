Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Yellow Cake Price Performance

YLLXF stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.75) to GBX 552 ($6.87) in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

