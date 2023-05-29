WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,975 ($24.56) to GBX 2,010 ($25.00) in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

