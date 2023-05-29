Head-To-Head Contrast: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrival and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Volcon $4.55 million 4.73 -$34.24 million ($1.35) -0.52

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 1 1 0 2.50 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arrival and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Arrival currently has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,136.84%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.88%. Given Arrival’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arrival is more favorable than Volcon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Arrival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Volcon -726.14% -1,201.17% -162.14%

Risk and Volatility

Arrival has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrival beats Volcon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

