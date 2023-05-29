Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,618,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 15,062,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,242.5 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Zhejiang Expressway has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Get Zhejiang Expressway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhejiang Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.