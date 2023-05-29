Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Wendel Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:WNDLF opened at $104.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. Wendel has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $108.38.
Wendel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendel (WNDLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.