Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Wendel Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:WNDLF opened at $104.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. Wendel has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

