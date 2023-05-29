Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.5 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $22.15 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on WTSHF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.