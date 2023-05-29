Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.80 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.
Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
