Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.