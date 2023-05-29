Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $46.27.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs and Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles.
