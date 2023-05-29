Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBEY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Commercial International Bank has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.80.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E alerts:

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E

(Get Rating)

See Also

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE is engaged in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, and Others. The Corporate Banking segment includes incorporation of direct debit facilities, current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loan and other credit facilities, foreign currency, and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.