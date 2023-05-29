Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,740 ($34.08) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,350 ($29.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

