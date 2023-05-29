Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ebiquity Stock Performance
Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -685.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.34 ($0.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Ebiquity Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.