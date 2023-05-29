Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -685.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.34 ($0.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

