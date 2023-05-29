Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -685.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.34 ($0.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

