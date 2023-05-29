Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PDM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.