Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

