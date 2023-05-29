Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.52 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.