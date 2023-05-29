Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) PT Lowered to GBX 226

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 231 ($2.87) to GBX 226 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Price Performance

PHLLF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.