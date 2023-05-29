Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:SID opened at $2.56 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 861,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,017,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 298,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.