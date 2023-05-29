USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
NYSE USNA opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $76.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
