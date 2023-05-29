USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $76.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

See Also

