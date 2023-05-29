Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.37.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,121,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

