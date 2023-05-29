BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CL King upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

