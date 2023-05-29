Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.62 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

