First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $246.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,629.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,718 shares of company stock valued at $544,082. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 50.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First of Long Island by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

