NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.71.

NetEase Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,630,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 233,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

