Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $290.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $4,597,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $3,182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 673.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

