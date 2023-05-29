Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,308 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

