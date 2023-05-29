SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

