Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.14.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.