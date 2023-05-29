Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Critical Review

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.45 -$39.57 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 46.98 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 350.12%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -224.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-enhancing technologies in various fields with emphasis in the areas of nanotechnologies and nanomedicine. It focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

