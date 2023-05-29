Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.