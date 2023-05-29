Comparing Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) & China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.61 $12.63 million $0.37 18.43 China Liberal Education $11.60 million 1.53 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and China Liberal Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 3.47% 11.01% 5.10% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats China Liberal Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Corporate segment represents unallocated corporate activity. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

