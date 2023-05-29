Bank of America Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

TD stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.40 and a twelve month high of C$97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.25. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

