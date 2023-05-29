OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Head to Head Review

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.04% 9.83% 1.16% OP Bancorp 28.05% 18.67% 1.59%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. OP Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.10%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and OP Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $778.96 million 2.49 $234.51 million $2.87 9.00 OP Bancorp $105.83 million 1.18 $33.31 million $2.08 3.94

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.