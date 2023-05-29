Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Aimia Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $2.71 on Monday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
About Aimia
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimia (AIMFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.