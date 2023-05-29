Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Aimia Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $2.71 on Monday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Aimia

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

