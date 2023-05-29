ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Down 6.7 %

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.02. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.