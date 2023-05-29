ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in May

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ACSAF opened at C$34.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.19. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$21.93 and a 52-week high of C$35.00.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (ACSAF)
