Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,013,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVVF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

