Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of AEXAY opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

