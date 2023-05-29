Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 2.3 %

ACAZF stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in forest management including planning, growing, harvesting, marketing and sales of trees in order to realize value from its timberlands, selling its fibre to regional consumers including lumber mills, pulp, and paper mills and other buyers of primary forest products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

