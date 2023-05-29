Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

