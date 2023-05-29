adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in adidas by 130.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $83.41 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.13 and a beta of 1.03.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Further Reading

