Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Declines By 11.3%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,123,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 3,522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,007.6 days.

a2 Milk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.48 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

