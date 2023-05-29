ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.63 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

