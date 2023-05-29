Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 3,920 ($48.76) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,778.75 ($47.00).
Whitbread Stock Down 0.5 %
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,257 ($40.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,394.85, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,937.39.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Whitbread
In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93). Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
