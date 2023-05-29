Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DARK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Friday. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 240 ($2.99) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 504 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darktrace currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 436.80 ($5.43).

Darktrace Stock Performance

DARK stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.23) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.14. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,000.00 and a beta of 0.79. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

